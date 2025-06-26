Bedford Police Department searching for suspects following wheel and tire theft from Berglund Ford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department said they are currently searching for suspects following the theft of wheels and tires that occurred during the overnight hours of June 18.

BPD said they responded to the Berglund Ford on June 19 for a larceny complaint. Upon investigation, officers found that the suspects used a jack to raise a 2019 Ford Escape, removed the tires and wheels, and dropped the vehicle back on the pavement, which resulted in significant damage to the car.

Authorities later found evidence that was left behind by the suspects following the incident. Detectives are working through hours of surveillance video and images to identify the suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Detective Corporal Lawhorne at 540-587-6116, or submit an anonymous tip to Central Virginia Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.