Narcotics investigation in Collinsville leads to two arrests

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – A narcotics investigation led to two arrests and the seizure of a quantity of suspected narcotics in Collinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Colonial Drive.

Deputies said there were four adults and two juveniles inside the home. Among them, Stephanie Moran-Maldonado was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Additionally, Roberto Zelaya was arrested by ICE in connection with an investigation into illegal re-entry following a prior deportation.

The seized narcotics will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis. Also recovered were ammunition, digital scales, and drug packaging materials consistent with narcotics distribution.

Moran-Maldonado faces the following charges:

Failure to Appear, a felony offense (2 counts)

Contempt of court

Moran-Maldonado is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed pending forensic testing results.

Anyone with information related to drug activity is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463).