Virginia State Trooper injured following two-vehicle crash in Halifax County

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – A Virginia State Trooper was injured after his vehicle was hit by a car that failed to yield at a stop sign, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said Trooper R. Compton’s state vehicle was struck by another car that failed to yield at a stop sign at Broad and Webster Streets in South Boston on Thursday morning.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said Trooper Compton suffered minor injuries. He was treated and released from a hospital following the crash. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries, and was airlifted to Duke Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.