“It’s Like Money in a Bank”: Goodwill Shoppers in Virginia Earn Rewards with New Loyalty Program

ROANOKE, Va. –

The Giver Loyalty Program is now active in 37 Goodwill stores across Virginia, including six locations in Roanoke. It’s a first-of-its-kind program for the nonprofit retailer.

“The Very Important Giver Program is the next step in the expansion of the Goodwill mission,” said Catherine Marston, Director of Retail Store Support at Goodwill. “It’s a points-based system. You get one point for every dollar you spend, and once you reach 100 points, we give you a five-dollar reward that will automatically come off your next purchase.”

Customers can enroll for free at the register or online, and rewards can be redeemed at any participating Goodwill location. including the upcoming store opening in Danville this fall.

The added incentive is already resonating with shoppers.

“It’s a discount even though it’s a discount store,” said Robert Tucker while browsing at a Goodwill store in Roanoke. “It’s a further incentive to continue to shop here. I always like to visit the Goodwill shops. Anytime I’m out of town or on the road, I’ll just swing in because you never know what you’re going to find.”

“It’s like money in a bank,” said Mary Reed, another shopper. “It makes me want to shop more — because you get extra stuff.”

Marston says more than 55,000 shoppers have already signed up for the program. She says clothing remains the most popular item among loyalty users, but shoppers can earn and spend points on all Goodwill products, including shoes, purses, books, furniture, houseware, and even artwork.

The program also ties into Goodwill’s broader mission to reduce landfill waste by encouraging shoppers to give pre-owned items a second life.

“When you shop at Goodwill, you’re also helping the planet,” Marston said. “Goodwill diverts millions of pounds of waste from landfills every year.”

By incentivizing repeat visits, the retailer hopes to increase both customer engagement and community impact.