Photo of a suspect linked to multiple vehicle break-ins near Forest, Va.

FOREST, Va. – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect following multiple vehicle break-ins in Forest, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

BCSO said they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following individual, who they believe is linked to multiple vehicle break-ins:

If you have information on this incident or this suspect, please ocntact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.