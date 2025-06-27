Roanoke, Vinton and Southwest Virginia prepare for Fourth of July celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. – Residents looking for ways to celebrate Independence Day can enjoy the annual Freedom Festival and Fireworks and the Four on the Fourth race at the Vinton War Memorial.

The Freedom Festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at River’s Edge Park with a lineup of live music, including the Troublesome Blues Band starting at 4:45 p.m. Food trucks will be available throughout the evening, and the event will conclude with a fireworks display scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m.

Roanoke City Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the VA250 committee to host a mobile museum exhibiting Virginia’s history. Family-friendly activities, such as face painting and trampolines, will also be available.

Tim Pohlad-Thomas, events coordinator for Roanoke City Parks and Recreation, said last year’s festival featured a memorable moment when a drum solo coincided perfectly with the fireworks display.

“One of the best things about it is just seeing the wide range of people that are there. It’s people from all parts of the city. It’s people from other places that come into the city for it that’s always amazing, but you can never beat,” said Pohlad-Thomas.

Meanwhile, the Four on the Fourth race in Vinton is set to begin at 8 a.m. The annual four-mile race, hosted by Fleet Feet, has been a tradition for 14 years and serves as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia.

About 500 runners are expected to participate this year. There is also a kids’ fun race scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday is the last day to sign up for the event.

Christian Muse, a participant in the Boys and Girls Clubs programs, shared how the club positively impacted his life.

“For me, I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the ‘Boys and Girls Club’ because I don’t know where I would be. I’d probably still be getting in trouble at school and not having great grades, but the club changed me for the better, and I thank them for that,” said Muse.

Owner of Fleet Feet Roanoke, Matt Thompson, emphasized the community spirit behind the race.

“It’s really not about us or Fleet Feet. It’s really about the community coming together and supporting a good cause that’s gonna benefit us across the board,” Thompson said.

Funds raised go toward summer programs at Boys and Girls Clubs, which provide low-cost or no-cost activities for families.

Here’s a list of other Fourth of July events across Southwest Virginia:

Enjoy the fun at Salem Fair.

Fireworks presented by U.S. Marines around 9:30 PM.

More info and schedule: Schedule | Salem, VA

