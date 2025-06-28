Bedford County Special Operations Command stabilizes home that suffered structural damage due to intense rain

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford County Special Operations team assisted with a structural collapse of a residence resulting from intense rainfall.

According to officials, crews were able to stabilize the home and ensured the family’s well-being and safety. The Fire Marshall and Building officials will conduct follow-up inspections over the next several days, BCSOC said.

Recommended Videos

The teams that responded to the call included Rescue Co 1, TAC 1 & Collapse 1, SOC Battalion Chief, Boonsboro Fire Department, and Forest Fire Department.