Roanoke Airport one of seven Virginia airports to receive federal funding for infrastructure improvements

ROANOKE, Va. – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $5,058,755 in federal funding to support infrastructure improvements at seven airports across Virginia, including Roanoke Regional Airport.

Officials say the funding comes through the U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant Program, made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Recommended Videos

“Investing in our airports means investing in safety, connectivity, and economic opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth,”said the senators.“We’re proud to support these improvements that will help ensure Virginia’s airports continue to serve travelers and local economies for years to come.”

The funding is broken down as follows: