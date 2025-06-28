Roanoke Airport one of seven Virginia airports to receive federal funding for infrastructure improvements

ROANOKE, Va. – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $5,058,755 in federal funding to support infrastructure improvements at seven airports across Virginia, including Roanoke Regional Airport.
Officials say the funding comes through the U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Infrastructure Grant Program, made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law.
“Investing in our airports means investing in safety, connectivity, and economic opportunity for communities across the Commonwealth,”said the senators.“We’re proud to support these improvements that will help ensure Virginia’s airports continue to serve travelers and local economies for years to come.”
The funding is broken down as follows:
- 2,948,555 to the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission to upgrade taxiways B, B1, B2, B3, and B4 at the Roanoke Regional Airport;
- $730,000 to the City of Suffolk to expand the terminal apron Suffolk Executive Airport to allow for a wider variety of aircrafts;
- $661,200 to the Chesapeake Airport Authority to remove trees obstructing operations at the Chesapeake Regional Airport;
- $260,000 to the County of Halifax to install runway end identifier lights and a precision approach path indicator system at Halifax Stanfield International Airport;
- $190,000 to the Town of Farmville to reconstruct the precision approach path indicator system for Runway 3/21 at Farmville Regional Airport;
- $159,000 to the Dinwiddie County Airport and Industrial Authority to construct a new hanger for aircraft storage at Dinwiddie County Airport;
- $110,000 to the Town of Tangier to reseal taxiway and apron pavement prolonging their lifespan at Tangier Island Airport.