Senior Alert Issued for Missing Salem Man with Cognitive Impairment

SALEM, VA – The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man from Salem who may be in danger.

Robert Kenneth Mitchem, 72, was last seen Friday, around 7:41 p.m., walking away from LewisGale Medical Center on Electric Road in Salem.

He left the hospital on foot and has not been seen since.

Mitchem suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as:

White male

6’0” tall

160 lbs

Blue eyes

Gray hair

Possibly wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and a gray ball cap

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salem Police Department 24/7 at (540) 375-3078.

You can also find the latest updates and details at the Virginia State Police Active Alerts page.