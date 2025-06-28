Senior Alert Issued for Missing Salem Man with Cognitive Impairment

SALEM, VA – The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man from Salem who may be in danger.
Robert Kenneth Mitchem, 72, was last seen Friday, around 7:41 p.m., walking away from LewisGale Medical Center on Electric Road in Salem.
He left the hospital on foot and has not been seen since.
Mitchem suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
He is described as:
- White male
- 6’0” tall
- 160 lbs
- Blue eyes
- Gray hair
- Possibly wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and a gray ball cap
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salem Police Department 24/7 at (540) 375-3078.
You can also find the latest updates and details at the Virginia State Police Active Alerts page.