Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Senior Alert Issued for Missing Salem Man with Cognitive Impairment

72-year-old Robert Mitchem was last seen walking away from LewisGale Medical Center Friday

Senior Alert: Salem Police are searching for 72-year-old Robert Mitchem, last seen leaving LewisGale Medical Center on foot. He has a cognitive impairment and may be in danger. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

SALEM, VA – The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man from Salem who may be in danger.

Robert Kenneth Mitchem, 72, was last seen Friday, around 7:41 p.m., walking away from LewisGale Medical Center on Electric Road in Salem.

Recommended Videos

He left the hospital on foot and has not been seen since.

Mitchem suffers from a cognitive impairment, and police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as:

  • White male
  • 6’0” tall
  • 160 lbs
  • Blue eyes
  • Gray hair
  • Possibly wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and a gray ball cap

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salem Police Department 24/7 at (540) 375-3078.

You can also find the latest updates and details at the Virginia State Police Active Alerts page.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...