Star City Motor Madness Car Show brings car enthusiasts to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Car enthusiasts from all across the region flocked to Downtown Roanoke to take part in the Star City Motor Madness Car Show on Saturday afternoon.

The event, which is in its 24th year, began on Friday with an informal car show and a bit race at the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

Saturday saw over 300 cars of all different makes and models getting shown off for the adoring public.

Tommy Borgess participated in the car show and showed off his 1930 Ford Sedan. He said that he was hoping to show off a car that was different from the others that were being displayed.

“I like something different,” Borgess said. “Camaros are a dime a dozen, Ford Mustangs are a dime a dozen. You don’t see these. ”

While the cars were the main highlight, many of the people who took part in the car show also looked forward to seeing old friends and fellow car enthusiasts.

“Yeah I like that, but I like the cars too,” Bill VanName said. “I enjoy seeing the same people that I see all the time or people that I haven’t seen in years.”

Proceeds go to the Virginia Museum of Transportation and Center-in-the-Square, both of which are based in Roanoke.