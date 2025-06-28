Two arrested following Franklin County drug bust

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested following a drug bust that occurred in Franklin County on Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said their Special Investigations Division and the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on Paradise Acres Drive in Boones Mill on Tuesday. This was as a result of a months-long investigation of suspected illegal substance and firearms activity.

Authorities said they arrested 36-year-old Antonio Marchese and 36-year-old Michael Carswell in the residence. Authorities then seized the following in the home:

significant quantities of illegal narcotics

multiple firearms

unspecified stolen property

drug paraphernalia

over $6,000 in U.S. currency

Antonio Marchese has been charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and he is currently being held without bond. Michael Carswell has been charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and was released on a secured bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Office is anticipating additional charges.