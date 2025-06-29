Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity working on “Blitz Build” home

BEDFORD, Va. – Is it possible to build a new home in a weekend? With a lot of help, you can.

The Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity–Bedford Branch held a “Blitz Build” this weekend. It normally takes four or five weeks to get a home under roof, but in Bedford, it happened in two days, thanks to a team of volunteers.

“That’s the beauty of Habitat for Humanity. It’s a crazy model, but it works so well because everybody who’s here cares about their neighbors. They’re here to help the person who’s going to buy this home. They’re here to give her a hand up.” Donna Vincent, Executive Director, Greater Lynchburg Habitat for Humanity

Most of the volunteers traveled from other places to help with the project. This is Habitat’s first build in Bedford.