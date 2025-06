Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting near Huff Lane Park. Officers responded just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the 4400 block of Huff Lane NW.

They found a man with serious injuries, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police were seen searching the park Saturday evening, looking for evidence. Few other details have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.