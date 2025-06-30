“Money is not people. We need to think about people. ”: Lynchburg residents give their thoughts on upcoming city budget

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg City Council is running out of time to finalize their city budget, which is due by July 1st.

Previous public hearings and city council meetings concerning the budget have been contentious as different solutions and answers have been offered up, such as changes to the car tax and real estate property tax rate.

“I think right now their focus is in the wrong place,” Dominique Crews - a former employee of the City of Lynchburg - said. “I think that they are focusing so much on taxes that they are wanting to cut the essential programs that are needed for this city.”

Balancing the budget could require cuts to city staff and services.

Areas like the Downtown Library Branch, the Templeton Senior Center, and the Jackson Heights Art Studio are just some of the services on the chopping block.

“We’re talking about eliminating arts, we’re talking about eliminating senior centers, we’re talking about the nature zone or the downtown library,” Victoria Bartholomew said. “These are all things that make Lynchburg wonderful and a great place to have a child. I have a toddler. And we should not be eliminating those.”

According to the city website, Monday will see two special city council meetings called. The first meeting will be at 9:30 and lists the real property tax rate and second reading of the 2026 budget under “General Business.” The second meeting follows shortly after at 10 and will discuss a number of ordinances to the city budget, such as the personal property tax rate.

Lynchburg residents, however, hope that their city council members remember to keep the people in mind when making these decisions and not just the money.

“We need to think about everyone, not just money,” Bartholemew said. Money is not people. We need to think about people.”