New siren installed in Town of Fries for fire and severe weather alerts

New siren being installed in the Town of Fries for fire and weather emergencies.

GRAYSON CO., Va. – The Town of Fries has installed a new attention-grabbing siren to alert the community about fire-related emergencies and severe weather.

The siren has two important functions.

First, it notifies the community and fire department members when a fire-related incident, such as a structure fire, brush fire, or motor vehicle crash, has been dispatched. The siren signals that firefighters and equipment are responding to the call.

Second, it will serve as a warning for severe weather and natural disasters. Although this feature is not fully operational yet, it will provide critical alerts to keep the community safe during emergencies.

The idea for the siren came after Hurricane Helene when several community members asked the Fries Fire and Rescue Department for a severe weather warning system. With the help of donations, the department said they were able to install the siren.

It’s important to recognize the difference between the two alerts:

The emergency response tone sounds three times between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. to signal fire-related incidents.

The severe weather tone will sound continuously for three minutes to warn of severe weather or natural disasters. This part of the system is not functional yet, and the department will announce in a post when it becomes fully operational.