Newly Crowned Miss Virginia Moves to Roanoke with a Mission

ROANOKE, Va. – Madison Whitbeck, the newly crowned Miss Virginia 2025, may be from Leesburg, but just days after earning the crown, she is officially calling Roanoke home.

For Whitbeck, the move is off to a promising start.

“It’s only been 36 hours with the title, and the people have already welcomed me with so much love and the businesses, the sponsors that we have here are so impactful,” Whitbeck said.

As part of her yearlong reign, Whitbeck will serve as a statewide ambassador, representing Virginia across communities. She plans to work closely with schools and youth programs, using her platform to champion arts education.

“My community service initiative is called ‘Arts for All.’ Coming from a performance background, I’m passionate about advocating for accessibility to arts education,” she said. “I’m excited to just fully immerse myself in the Roanoke community, especially the Miss Virginia ABC School Tour. I would love to visit all the schools here in Roanoke.”

Whitbeck is also preparing for the Miss America pageant. Now held in September instead of January, that gives her just 60 days to prepare for the national stage.

“I had a village behind me coming to Miss Virginia this year between my family, my local board of directors, and every mentor and friend that has supported me along this journey. I can’t wait to represent you all well at Miss America.”

Nancy Lucy, the Co-Executive Director of Miss Virginia says she’s excited to see Whitbeck represent the state.

“We are looking for a young woman who is a self-starter. She’s smart. She’s intelligent. She is compassionate, she cares for others, and she cares about her community. And Madison fit the bill every single time,” Lucy said.

Whitbeck’s journey with pageants started only three years ago and she says the experience has transformed her life. Now, she looks forward to using her platform to uplift others.

“It gave me an outlet to perform, and it has just given me so much personal and professional development that allows me to give back to the community that raised me,” Whitbeck said.