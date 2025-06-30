Salem Fair returns July 2-13 with free entry and ride specials

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair is set to return this summer from July 2 through July 13, offering free admission to all guests. Visitors will only pay for rides, games, food and merchandise once inside the fairgrounds.

The annual fair features a wide variety of attractions including thrilling rides, live entertainment, agricultural exhibits and a diverse selection of food vendors serving classic fair favorites. Families can enjoy games, shopping from local merchants and special events throughout the 12-day celebration.

Advance sale unlimited ride passes are available online and at Northwest Ace Hardware. Online purchasers must present a QR code at the Deggeller Ticket Tent, while those who buy passes in person should bring their paper tickets for exchange.

Additionally, unlimited ride passes for the Salem Fair are available for $21 through midnight on July 1 and can be used any day except Saturdays.

The fair features daily wristband specials throughout the event, such as Sock Day and WSLS Night on Wednesday, July 9. Benefiting Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet and The Rescue Mission, guests can get a wristband for $23 by donating two pairs of new socks. Wristbands sold individually or after 6 p.m. cost $32 each.

Fair hours vary throughout the week:

Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekends from noon to 10 p.m.

Ticket sales end at 9 p.m. daily. Inside vendor areas close at 9 p.m.

Parking is free on-site, and when lots fill up, free shuttles will run from the old GE Building on Roanoke Boulevard.

Attendees are asked to leave pets at home. Only service animals with proper vaccination and city license, or animals part of entertainment, are allowed on the grounds.

For the latest updates and details, visit www.SalemFair.com.