Altavista Police Department seeking public assistance identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main and an undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident.

Recommended Videos

The videos can be found here:

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at (434) 332-9574.

You may also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by: