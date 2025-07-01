Skip to main content
Local News

Altavista Police Department seeking public assistance identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the robbery occurred at 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main and an undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at (434) 332-9574.

You may also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by:

  • Calling (888) 798-5900
  • Visiting http://p3tips.com
  • Using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device
  • Texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form

