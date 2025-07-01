Altavista Police Department seeking public assistance identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the robbery occurred at 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Main and an undisclosed amount of money was taken during the incident.
The videos can be found here:
If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425 or Campbell County Dispatch at (434) 332-9574.
You may also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by:
- Calling (888) 798-5900
- Visiting http://p3tips.com
- Using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device
- Texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form