Fireworks safety on the 4th of July

Independence Day weekend is almost here, and while fireworks and sparklers may be the highlight of the celebrations, it’s important to know how to keep you and your family safe.

Hands, fingers, face, and eyes are the most commonly injured areas when it comes to fireworks or sparklers. Each year more than 10,000 injuries are reported in the U.S. around the 4th of July.

Experts recommend keeping fireworks at least 10 feet from structures, pets, and people and having a source of water nearby. Tanya Trevilian, Pediatric Trauma Manager at Carilion, says sober adults should be the only ones handling fireworks.

“Teenagers have impulsivity, and they will do things that they think is fun and cool and it doesn’t always fare well. That’s when you get injuries to the hands, face and eyes,” Trevilian said.

Sparklers are another potential danger. They may not make a big explosion, but they can burn close to 2,000 degrees.

When children handle sparklers, don’t let the sparkler burn down too close to their skin and keep them away from other children. When the sparklers burn out, it’s best to set them in a bucket of water to fully extinguish the flame.

This goes for fireworks too. After setting them off, soak them in water before putting them in the trash. If a firework doesn’t go off when lit, wait at least 15 minutes before soaking it in water and throwing it out

When it comes to pets, it’s best to leave them inside, somewhere quiet. Something as small as a Pop-It can scare them and cause them to run off.

If someone in your party burns themselves, it’s best to run the burn under cool water or put some bacitracin on it. Experts caution to not put ice on the wound.

Trevilian says minor burns should be ok with an at home treatment, but when in doubt, call 911.

“If something looks pretty significant or doesn’t feel quite right or the person that got hit with the firework isn’t acting quite right, call 911 immediately, Trevilian said.

It’s also important to note that many fireworks are illegal in Virginia, including ones shooting up in the air. If caught possessing these, you could face a year in jail, or a $2,500 fine.