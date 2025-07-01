Keep your barbecue safe with USDA food safety guidelines

As summer grilling season heats up, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is reminding Americans to take precautions to prevent food borne illness during Fourth of July celebrations.

“Summer barbecues are a favorite tradition, but they also present unique food safety challenges when cooking outdoors and away from the safety of a kitchen,” said FSIS Administrator Dr. Denise Eblen. “Safe food handling is the best ingredient for a successful cookout.”

Key food safety tips for your barbecue include:

• Thaw frozen meats and seafood safely in the refrigerator, cold water, or microwave. Cook immediately after thawing with cold water or microwave. Treat frozen products as raw and cook thoroughly.

• Marinate only in the refrigerator using food-safe containers or resealable bags. Never reuse marinade that contacted raw meat unless boiled first.

• Cook foods thoroughly the first time. Use a food thermometer to ensure safe internal temperatures:

Beef, pork, lamb, veal steaks, chops, roasts: 145°F

Seafood: 145°F

Ground beef, pork, lamb, veal: 160°F

Poultry (whole and ground): 165°F

• Avoid the “danger zone” between 40°F and 140°F where bacteria multiply rapidly.

Do not leave perishable foods out more than two hours (one hour if above 90°F).

Keep hot foods at or above 140°F using chafing dishes, slow cookers, or preheated grills.

Keep cold foods at or below 40°F by placing them on ice or in coolers near the table.

For more information, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov.