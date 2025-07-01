Using caution when swimming in lakes and rivers

If you’re planning to take your kids swimming in a lake or river this summer, it’s important to make sure you’re being careful.

There have been multiple water rescues reported recently.

And sadly, drownings as well.

“The hazards sometimes lie not with what meets the eye but what’s beneath it. So, there are hazards like rocks, plants, and debris, which sometimes you really don’t see, especially in the free-flowing natural areas of water. So that’s something to consider,” said Purva Grover, MD, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Dr. Grover said water conditions can change quickly, too.

One minute they’re calm, and the next a current is forming under the surface, which can be dangerous for even the strongest of swimmers.

Not to mention there can be poor visibility.

So, what can people do to stay safe?

Dr. Grover said you should only swim in areas where it’s permitted. She also recommends wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket. That way you have an added layer of protection should you run into trouble.

If you’re swimming with children, there should be a designated adult watching them.

“I cannot emphasize the importance of having a water watcher, because not all drownings are dramatic. Unfortunately, a lot of drownings are what we call ‘silent drownings’ because it just takes one or two gulps before the child, or the human, can go under. And then as soon as they go under, they have that vasovagal response, so they cannot scream or shout and it becomes a tragic situation very quickly. So, it’s not always the yelling, the thrashing around which might happen,” she explained.

Dr. Grover also emphasizes the importance of knowing how to do CPR because you never know when an emergency could happen.