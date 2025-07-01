Virginia enacts new traffic safety laws on seatbelts, speeding, street racing

New traffic safety laws take effect today, July 1, in Virginia to reduce crashes and fatalities.

The laws require all adult passengers to wear seatbelts, expanding the previous front-seat-only rule. This change responds to data showing 35% of 2024 crash deaths involved unbelted occupants, according to Virginia DMV. The violation is a secondary offense.

Virginia also cracks down on street racing and dangerous exhibition driving with expanded reckless driving definitions. The law targets illegal street takeovers, drifting, and riding on vehicle roofs or hoods. Virginia ranked sixth nationwide for street racing in 2023.

To address speeding, judges may require convicted reckless drivers to install intelligent speed assistance devices that prevent exceeding speed limits. This requirement is mandatory for those driving over 100 mph. This law takes effect July 1, 2026.

Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic said, “Too many people have lost their lives in crashes in the Commonwealth and this legislation aims to lower these statistics.”

These measures aim to improve safety for drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists across Virginia.