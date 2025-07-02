Henry County launches program targeting blighted, abandoned properties

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Neighbors in one Henry County community said they welcome a new county program targeting dozens of blighted and abandoned properties. The program was launched in response to community input during the development of the county’s comprehensive plan.

“Well, if somebody lives in it … if they fix it up, I don’t see any problem with it staying up,” said Keylizha Horne, who lives near several properties on the county’s list. “But I mean if they’re not really doing anything to fix it, then I mean there’s not much you can do about it.”

Most of the 39 properties homes will be demolished, while the county is launching enforcement actions against nine other properties that need fixes.

“It’s a safety issue with this many structures around. We don’t want someone happening upon these properties, maybe going inside and ending up getting hurt,” said Brandon Martin, public information officer for Henry County. “So as much as it is about removing unsightly properties, we’re also trying to look out for the safety of our residents.”

The Collinsville District has the most properties that will be demolished, at 17. The other 22 properties are scattered throughout the county. The Board of Supervisors approved the use of $390,000 in reserve funds from last fiscal year for the program.

“Each property is different, so the county, throughout the next year, will be going through the process of doing research on these properties,” Martin said. “Looking through the deeds to find the property owners, trying to work with them to remediate whatever action needs to be taken on the individual properties and, if not, moving forward ourselves to go forward with the demolition of the properties.”

In the meantime, county residents can report problem properties in the neighborhoods, and an inspector will check them out.