One hospitalized after motor vehicle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department performed a motor vehicle extraction after a motor vehicle crash in which one person was hospitalized Wednesday.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews responded to the intersection of White House Road and Moneta Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Rescue 1 responded with four personnel on board. Crews arrived on scene and immediately went to work assisting Rescue Engine 81 with extrication. Utilizing tools from both apparatus, crews performed a roof removal, removed doors, put a relief cut in the guard rail that was applied to the car, and performed a dash lift.

The patient was transported to the nearest Level 1 Trauma Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants in the vehicle on its roof were able to self-extricate.