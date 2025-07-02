Roanoke rallies for Fork in the Market staff with fundraiser at Jack Brown’s after devastating fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Nearly two weeks after a fire damaged Fork in the Market on June 21, the Roanoke community is still showing up in a big way.

The fire started in the restaurant’s ventilation system, forcing a full evacuation and leaving behind heavy damage. While Fork remains closed for cleanup, its staff is now the focus of a special fundraiser.

Jack Brown’s, another local restaurant in Downtown Roanoke, is having a fundraiser today, Wednesday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all of the tips received will going directly to Fork in the Market employees.