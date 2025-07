(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling south on I-81 near mile marker 162 in Botetourt County should expect significant delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The crash has closed the left lane and left shoulder, causing traffic backups extending about 5 miles.

Recommended Videos

Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time and consider alternate routes if possible.