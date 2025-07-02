University Club members unite to support YMCA’s fight against child hunger

(Photo courtesy of the YMCA at VT 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Check Presentation photo- l-r Ryan Martin, Jim Lawrence, Beth Ifju, Pat Boyle Photo courtesy of the YMCA at VT 2025, All Rights Reserved.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The YMCA at Virginia Tech announced a $1,520 donation from the University Club of VPI & SU to support its Meals On Main (MOM) program. The funds were raised through member contributions during November 2024.

The MOM program provides free, USDA-approved meals and snacks to children ages 1 to 18 in Blacksburg, Christiansburg and nearby communities. Since its start, it has served over 200,000 meals. Recently, the YMCA began offering freshly cooked meals at select locations via a mobile kitchen.

Recommended Videos

Ryan Martin, CEO of the YMCA at Virginia Tech, expressed appreciation for the University Club’s support. “Their donation enables us to continue our essential work of feeding local children and is a true reflection of the strong sense of community in the NRV,” he said.

Beth Ifju, chair of the University Club’s annual Thanks and Giving project, presented the check to YMCA representatives.

Jim Lawrence, Board Treasurer, said, “Receiving the check at the Y Center and coming together to address such a critical issue was incredibly meaningful. This donation is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we unite for a common cause.”

Members of the University Club showed enthusiasm for the project, with one member stating, “I just love helping out the kiddos!”

Donations to Meals On Main can be made online at vtymca.org/support-the-y or by mail to The YMCA at Virginia Tech, 403 Washington St SW, Blacksburg, VA 24060.

To learn more or volunteer, contact Kevin Wiltsee, director of operations and food programs, at kwiltsee@vtymca.org.