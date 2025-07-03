Fire breaks out in NW Roanoke apartment building, sends three to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire broke out early Thursday morning in an apartment building on Westside Boulevard NW, sending three people to the hospital, including one in critical condition, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

At 12:29 a.m., crews were dispatched by the E-911 Center to reports of a fire in the 800 block of Westside Boulevard NW. Due to the severity of the situation, the incident was upgraded to a working fire and later a two-alarm response was called in to ensure sufficient personnel and equipment were on scene, the department said.

Firefighters arriving on Engine 4 A-Shift found the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames. They quickly worked to extinguish the fire and searched each apartment for possible victims. The fire was declared under control by 1 a.m.

Two patients were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and an additional patient was taken in critical condition, Roanoke FireEMS said.

Six residents were displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire. The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said additional updates will be posted as they become available. Stay with 10 News for the latest updates.