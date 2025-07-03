Fourth of July safety tips: Grilling and fireworks precautions

As you look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July with delicious food and festivities, it’s important to prioritize safety to ensure you, your family and friends have a fun and injury-free holiday. 10 News is working for you on how you can stay safe. We spoke with a LewisGale injury prevention expert.

Grilling Safety for Independence Day

While grilling is a classic part of the holiday, every year, about 9,000 people visit the ER nationally, according to LewisGale.

To keep your grilling safe:

Keep pets and children at least three feet away from the grill to prevent accidents.

Thoroughly clean your grill before using it to remove grease and fat buildup.

Make sure your tank is free from gas links and open the grill before lighting it.

Use a cooler with ice to keep drinks and perishable food cold while cooking.

Keep drinks and food separate in the cooler to minimize opening and closing the cooler.

Keep food out of the “danger zone,” according to Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator Katie Wilson at LewisGale:

“The danger zone for food is 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You wanna keep food out of that range. So, if your food is cold, cold food less than 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Hot food stays hot more than 140 degrees Fahrenheit. If the temperature outside is more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, food will only stay good for an hour within that danger zone,” said Wilson.

After you’re done cooking, refrigerate leftovers promptly to avoid foodborne illness. Stay updated on food recalls by checking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) websites. Have a fire extinguisher nearby when grilling as well.

Fireworks Safety Reminders

The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand, but thousands of people end up in emergency rooms every year because of fireworks-related burns and injuries.

Nationally, 14,700 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks injuries in 2024, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. 11 people died and 37% of injuries were burns.

If you decide to use fireworks, always have an adult present.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when handling fireworks.

If you suffer a burn injury, seek medical attention immediately.

Be cautious with sparklers.

“If you are using any sort of sparkler those are dangerous as well. Sometimes those are viewed as safe, but they can get up to 12-hundred-degrees Fahrenheit, which is double the temperature that wood burns at,” said Wilson.

It’s important to check local and state laws to see which fireworks are legal. (2025 Virginia Permissible Fireworks)