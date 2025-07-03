Smith Mountain Lake draws crowds, boosts local businesses on Fourth of July weekend

BEDFORD, Va. – The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of the year, and Smith Mountain Lake is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

“We are ready here at Smith Mountain Lake. Come on out and have fun,” said Andy Bruns, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Judging by the crowds, many are taking that invitation. The lake is packed as the holiday weekend kicks off, bringing big fun for families.

“We’ve been coming out pretty much as long as I can remember,” said a visitor.

The holiday weekend brings a surge of traffic to the lake. Some visitors come just for the weekend, while others stay the entire week.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“That always brings in a lot more regional traffic to the lake just for a few hours to see the fireworks, that kind of thing, in addition to the folks who are here all week long from all over the place,” Bruns said.

The influx of visitors is good news for small businesses like Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House, which depends on busy weekends to sustain operations during slower seasons.

“We are open all winter, so the money, the extra money we make over the Fourth of July and Labor Day helps carry us through the whole wintertime. So this is really big for us,” said Kevin Gray, co-owner of the coffee house.

With long lines already forming, its clear other businesses are benefiting as well.

“Fourth of July is a huge lifeline for us as a small business. We know other small businesses here at Bridgewater Plaza and around the lake really look forward to this weekend. We pray for good weather because the rain can really wipe us out quickly,” Gray said.

Organizers say signs of a successful weekend are already showing.

“I’m sure when you came here to park today it wasn’t real easy to find a spot, and that’s usually a good indication that there are a lot of people here at the lake,” Bruns said.