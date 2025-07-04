Navigating Fourth of July challenges for veterans

SALEM, Va. – The Fourth of July can be a joyous time for some people, but for some veterans dealing with PTSD, it can be triggering.

“For any veteran oftentimes holidays like Memorial Day, Labor Day, the Fourth of July are really significant emotionally and just important and might bring up strong emotions but for our veterans who maybe have had combat exposures or other kinds of exposure to trauma events and they experience PTSD symptoms the Fourth of July sometimes can bring up really intense emotions in particular related to parades or gathering or things like that,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sarah Voss Horrell at Salem VA Medical Center’s Center for Traumatic Stress.

Voss Horrell also said fireworks can bring up intense emotions.

“Fireworks tend to be a pretty evocative cue or trigger for trauma-related symptoms if you’ve experienced explosions, gunshots, or things like that,” said Voss Horrell.

The Salem VA Medical Center wants to help veterans and families manage Fourth of July Celebrations.

Her number one piece of advice for veterans today.

“Approach things at your own pace and don’t be afraid to challenge yourself especially if you have support people around you and if you have a plan and if you want to engage in treatment and if you notice this Independence Day that your symptoms are maybe taking control of your life instead of you being in control of your life, please give us a call and come in,” said Voss Horrell.

Voss Horrell said if you plan on going out to watch the fireworks, be proactive. She suggested wearing sunglasses to help reduce the impact of the flashing lights and using noise-canceling headphones during the fireworks displays.

However, if you plan on staying in and watching the show, she suggested finding a quiet place and watching the fireworks through a window. She also said wearing noise-dampening headphones can help you, too.

Family members can support veterans by being prepared as well. They can ask their loved ones who are veterans if they’d like to be present when the fireworks show starts, having earplugs or sunglasses.

Mental health experts note that triggers extend beyond fireworks. Large crowds or patriotic music might evoke strong reactions in veterans with PTSD. Common symptoms include high irritability, avoidance behaviors, and trust issues.

Some of the other symptoms of PTSD are having intrusive thoughts about trauma, nightmares and always on edge. Many people with PTSD may also develop substance abuse disorder.

“The biggest symptom of PTSD that maintains the cycle is avoidance,” said Voss Horrell.

Voss Horrell said the best treatment to help veterans with PTSD is cognitive behavioral therapy, which they provide at the Salem VA Medical Center.

