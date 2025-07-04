“No Kings” protests take place in Southwest Virginia on Independence Day

ROANOKE, Va. – As many of us mark July 4th with celebrations and fireworks, some Roanoke residents decided to spend the day protesting Donald Trump and his administration as part of the national “No Kings” protests. Around 200 people showed up at Elmwood Park Friday afternoon to protest the current administration.

This protest is a follow-up to previous protests criticizing Trump for his policies around immigration, LGBTQ rights, and reproductive rights.

“I was told by many a people that to be here today is not right, that it’s for your family, it’s just not American to protest on our Independence Day. And I argue there’s nothing more American.” Soren Roberts, protester

Friday’s protest comes just one day after the House passed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which cuts safety net programs to maintain the Trump tax cuts and increase funding for ICE and the military.