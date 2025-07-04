Roanoke Valley SPCA issues urgent advice to pet owners ahead of Fourth of July fireworks

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the Fourth of July, and animal shelters are urging pet owners to take precautions, as the Roanoke Valley SPCA said many pets go missing around the holiday due to the fireworks.

10 News spoke with the Roanoke Valley SPCA about what you can do to keep your pet calm during the fireworks shows tonight.

Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond has the following advice:

- Install blackout curtains to minimize light exposure

- Ensure pets are microchipped in case they escape

- Shut all windows and doors, especially during gatherings

- Take pets outside before fireworks begin

- Provide toys and treats as a distraction

She also advised keeping your pet inside and away from windows during fireworks displays. Taking them to the vet is also a good idea.

“If you have the time and can see your veterinarian before events like this, before you know there are going to be fireworks. Seeing your vet is also a really great idea because if you do have pets that are very very stressed out from loud noises from the flashes of light, it might be beneficial for them to be on medication but really your vet is the only one that is going to be able to help you with that decision,” said Rickmond.