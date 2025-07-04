WATCH: Roanoke Holds Freedom Festival and Fireworks Show Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke held its Freedom Festival and fireworks show Thursday night at River’s Edge.

This is the official fireworks show for the city, courtesy of Play Roanoke, Carilion Clinic and VA250.

Not only did spectators get a light show, but live music too.

“The music’s been great. It’s hard not to dance,” one attendee said. “I’m not a dancer, I’m not a singer either, but I’ve done a lot of it this afternoon. Done a lot of seat dancing. It’s been great—people watching, the atmosphere’s been very fun, so we loved it all afternoon.”

The Freedom Festival and fireworks show has been a July Fourth destination for the past six years.