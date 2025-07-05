Five injured following July 4 shooting incident in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Five people were injured, some of whom were children, following a shooting that occurred in Charlottesville on Friday, July 4, Charlottesville Police Department said.

CPD said officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Orangedale Avenue around 11:23 p.m. on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds:

A 52-year-old female

An 18-year-old female

A 17-year-old male

An 11-year-old boy

A 10-year-old girl

Authorities said that EMS took an extended amount of time to arrive on the scene due to heavy vehicle and foot traffic. Officers and medics worked to help the victims until EMS arrived. Now, all victims are reported to be in stable condition.

CPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics Unit is currently investigating the shooting. They currently believe that multiple shooters may have been involved.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

This is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.