WATCH: Dollywood has summer fun for the whole family!

The summer season is well underway, and a great way to spend a day is out in Tennessee at Dollywood!
10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas spoke to Dollywood Public Relations Manager Ellen Liston about all the fun the park has in store. You can watch here:
The summer season is well underway, and a great way to spend a day is out in Tennessee at Dollywood!
10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas spoke to Dollywood Public Relations Manager Ellen Liston about all the fun the park has in store. You can watch here:
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.