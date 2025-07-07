“Drip for a Cause” offers compassion and hope for family of 4-year-old with terminal tumor

CAVE SPRING, Va. – 4-year-old Daisy Gilmer was born with a chromosome deletion. Unfortunately, she was also diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma, or DIPG, a rare and aggressive brain stem tumor.

Doctors only gave Daisy a prognosis of 2-4 months to live. Which is why Nourished Roanoke held their “Drip for a Cause” charity event for Daisy and her family on Sunday.

Recommended Videos

Located in Cave Spring, the event saw Nourished Roanoke offer exclusive discounted IV infusions and vitamin shots, with all proceeds going towards the Gilmer family.

Bethany Nichols is the owner of Nourished Roanoke, and her husband is directly related to the Gilmer family.

Nichols told 10 News that she wanted to give Daisy’s family a place where they could spend quality time and make memories with their daughter.

“We wanted to support the family to be able to spend time with her and do it,” Nichols said. “Focus on what matters most, which is reading stories a little longer, holding her hand a little bit longer and really being able to enjoy the moments that they have with her.”

The family thanked the community for their support. Those who wish to support the family can visit the Hope for Daisy Facebook page for more information.