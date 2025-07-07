One dead, six displaced following Roanoke fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead and six people are displaced following an apartment fire that occurred in Roanoke on Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Westside Blvd NW around 12:29 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they deemed the incident a working fire, and more crew members arrived on scene. The fire was marked under control by 1 a.m.

Authorities said two patients were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire. An additional patient was transported in critical condition and later died from their injuries. Six people have been displaced as a result of the fire, and all of them are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire was deemed accidental by the Fire Marshal’s Office.