Virginia Tech expert shares tips on staying safe from flooding in the Roanoke Valley

The remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal are bringing heavy rain and flooding to parts of our region and just south of us in North Carolina.

Craig Ramseyer is with the Department of Geography at Virginia Tech. He says there are multiple factors that can impact flash flooding — from rain to geography to soil type.

“So here we can store quite a bit of water in our soils, so that gives us quite a bit of buffer and, of course, when it’s saturated, water can rise really quickly, but it takes a lot of water to do that.” Craig Ramseyer, associate professor, Department of Geography, Virginia Tech

He says flash flooding is the most likely type of natural disaster to cause a mass casualty event in our area, so it’s important to have a plan, and if you’re in a flooding situation, stay out of the water at all costs.