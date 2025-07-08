‘Books for Bobcats’ school bus bringing free books, frozen treats to neighborhood stops Tuesday

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools is looking to make your summer a whole lot cooler with its “Books for Bobcats” summer initiative.
On Tuesday, July 8, families and their kiddos are invited to meet a school bus at a stop near them for a free book and a frozen treat.
The bus will be making stops throughout the evening, starting at Fairfax Apartments at 4:17 p.m. and wrapping up at Riverview Park around 7:30 p.m.
Here’s the full list of stops:
- 4:17 p.m. - Fairfax Apts
- 4:37 p.m. - High Meadows
- 5 p.m. - Ridgewood Apts
- 5:23 p.m. - College Park
- 5:45 p.m. - Belle Heth
- 6:02 p.m. - Copper Beech Apts
- 6:22 p.m. - Willow Woods Apts
- 6:38 p.m. - 16th Street Park
- 6:53 p.m. - McHarg
- 7:10 p.m. - Hodge Field Park
- 7:30 p.m. - Riverview Park