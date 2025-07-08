‘Books for Bobcats’ school bus bringing free books, frozen treats to neighborhood stops Tuesday

Radford City Public Schools is looking to make your summer a whole lot cooler with its “Books for Bobcats” summer initiative.

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools is looking to make your summer a whole lot cooler with its “Books for Bobcats” summer initiative.

On Tuesday, July 8, families and their kiddos are invited to meet a school bus at a stop near them for a free book and a frozen treat.

The bus will be making stops throughout the evening, starting at Fairfax Apartments at 4:17 p.m. and wrapping up at Riverview Park around 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the full list of stops: