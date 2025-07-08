Skip to main content
‘Books for Bobcats’ school bus bringing free books, frozen treats to neighborhood stops Tuesday

The bus will be making stops throughout the evening

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Radford City Public Schools is looking to make your summer a whole lot cooler with its “Books for Bobcats” summer initiative. (Radford City Public Schools)

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Public Schools is looking to make your summer a whole lot cooler with its “Books for Bobcats” summer initiative.

On Tuesday, July 8, families and their kiddos are invited to meet a school bus at a stop near them for a free book and a frozen treat.

The bus will be making stops throughout the evening, starting at Fairfax Apartments at 4:17 p.m. and wrapping up at Riverview Park around 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the full list of stops:

  • 4:17 p.m. - Fairfax Apts
  • 4:37 p.m. - High Meadows
  • 5 p.m. - Ridgewood Apts
  • 5:23 p.m. - College Park
  • 5:45 p.m. - Belle Heth
  • 6:02 p.m. - Copper Beech Apts
  • 6:22 p.m. - Willow Woods Apts
  • 6:38 p.m. - 16th Street Park
  • 6:53 p.m. - McHarg
  • 7:10 p.m. - Hodge Field Park
  • 7:30 p.m. - Riverview Park

