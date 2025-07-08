Skip to main content
Hyco River flooding closes Route 501 in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use caution when traveling in Halifax County.

Authorities reported that the Hyco River has flooded, resulting in the closure of Route 501 near Route 96 (Virgilina Rd.) and the nearby Route 96.

Drivers are advised to use Route 58 and Route 49 to connect back to Route 501 in North Carolina.

Please note if travelling in Southside.

Posted by Virginia State Police on Tuesday, July 8, 2025

VDOT crews will continue to monitor river and road conditions.

