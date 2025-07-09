Historic N&W 611 steam locomotive to offer scenic journeys through Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley Photo's courtesy of the Virginia Museum of Transportation 2025, All Rights Reserved.

The Virginia Scenic Railway has announced a partnership with the Virginia Museum of Transportation, the Steam Railroading Institute and the Virginia Mechanical Preservation Society to bring the legendary Norfolk & Western Class J No. 611 steam locomotive back into service this fall!

The 1950-built N&W 611, widely regarded as one of the finest steam locomotives ever made, will lead a series of passenger excursions called the Shenandoah Valley Limited. The trips will run for five consecutive weekends starting Sept. 26, 2025.

The N&W 611 is the only surviving Class J 4-8-4 steam locomotive. It originally served from 1950 until its retirement in 1959. Now owned by the Virginia Museum of Transportation, the locomotive is the official steam locomotive of Virginia, a National Historic Mechanical Engineering Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Steve Powell, president of the Buckingham Branch Railroad which operates the Virginia Scenic Railway, said, “We are excited to partner with new and old friends to bring back the thrill of mainline steam excursions through the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. The return of the N&W 611 is sure to bring joy to all who see and ride it.”

Due to the expected large number of carriages, the excursions will begin and end at the custom-built Victoria Station in Goshen, Virginia. Passengers will enjoy a round-trip journey through the scenic rolling hills, forests and fields of the Shenandoah Valley.

The Steam Railroading Institute and Virginia Scenic Railway will provide passenger coaches with seating options including Coach, Premium Coach, Table Class and Dome Class. Ticket details and pricing will be announced later this summer, with sales expected to open on the Virginia Scenic Railway website.