Lynchburg Movie Theater to close end of October

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Venue Cinemas in Lynchburg announced Wednesday that it would not be renewing its lease at the end of October.
The company said in part in a social media post:
Good evening to our loyal customers,
We are writing this to officially announce our plans to not renew our lease at the end of October. The past nine years have been fantastic, but it is time for us to move on to the next chapter of our lives.
We are actively searching for someone willing to take over operation and purchase the business from us as well as the lease. If this sounds like you or someone you may know, pass the word along!
We will continue to remain open with our regular hours until the end of October. Stop by and see a movie with us and enjoy a FRESH bag of popcorn and ICE COLD soda!
Thank you for your business, Lynchburg. It was our pleasure!Venue Cinemas