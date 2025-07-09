WATCH: Munters opening up new 2000 Sqft Manufacturing Facility

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The winner of last year’s largest company in technology award in the Roanoke Valley is once again expanding.

Wednesday, Munters announced plans to add a 200,000-square-foot facility to its manufacturing campus in Botetourt County. This comes just three years after the company opened a 365,000-square-foot facility in the same area.

The new building will produce data center cooling equipment.

While the region is known for its manufacturing base, Munters’ presence brings a new kind of high-tech production to the area.

“It really has generated a buzz in the county, it’s really generated a buzz amongst our employees, and it’s going to allow us to double our size and output and bring 200 more jobs to the area,” said Charles Hodnett, director of operations at Munters’ Daleville facility.

Munters said they hope to have the new facility open and operational by this time next year.