New “Blue Envelope” program in Virginia aims to ease traffic stops for drivers with autism

A new initiative across Virginia is working to make traffic stops less stressful for people on the autism spectrum.

It’s called the Blue Envelope Program, and it’s now available at DMV customer service centers statewide. The envelope is designed to help bridge communication gaps between drivers with autism and law enforcement officers during traffic stops.

Recommended Videos

The program is voluntary, free of charge and doesn’t require any paperwork or proof of diagnosis.

Drivers are encouraged to keep their license, registration and insurance card in the envelope. The envelope also contains tips and guidance for both the driver and the officer.

For drivers, it offers reminders like:

Say “I have a Blue Envelope” during a stop.

Stay calm and hand the envelope to the officer.

If something is unclear, it’s okay to ask for it to be repeated.

For law enforcement, the outside of the envelope includes suggestions to help create a calmer, more understanding interaction — like using clear, direct language and allowing extra time for the person to respond.

Traffic stops can be overwhelming for anyone, but especially for people with autism who may react differently to stress, loud noises or sudden changes. The Blue Envelope acts as a signal to officers that the person they’re interacting with may communicate in a different way — and that a little extra patience can go a long way.

Anyone can pick up a Blue Envelope at a Virginia DMV customer service center — no questions asked. The program is confidential and meant to empower drivers and their families to be better prepared for the unexpected.

The program’s goal is to reduce anxiety, improve communication and ultimately keep everyone safer during high-pressure situations.