No injuries reported after overnight garage fire in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – No injuries have been reported following an overnight garage fire in Fincastle, according to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire broke out at approximately 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Timber Ridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that an adjacent building and a vehicle were also beginning to ignite.

While the garage was a total loss, damage to the nearby building and dump truck was kept to a minimum, authorities said.

Crews from the Fincastle, Troutville, and Eagle Rock Fire Departments remained at the scene until 3 a.m. and stayed at the station until 5 a.m. to return equipment.

The investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing.