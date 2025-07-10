Skip to main content
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

No injuries reported after overnight garage fire in Fincastle

Authorities said the fire happened in the 100 block of Timber Ridge

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

No injuries have been reported following an overnight fire in Fincastle, according to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department. (Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department)

FINCASTLE, Va. – No injuries have been reported following an overnight garage fire in Fincastle, according to the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire broke out at approximately 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Timber Ridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that an adjacent building and a vehicle were also beginning to ignite.

While the garage was a total loss, damage to the nearby building and dump truck was kept to a minimum, authorities said.

Crews from the Fincastle, Troutville, and Eagle Rock Fire Departments remained at the scene until 3 a.m. and stayed at the station until 5 a.m. to return equipment.

The investigation into the fire’s origin is ongoing.

