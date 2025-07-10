Roanoke County seeking community input on potential Greenway routes

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County wants your input on potential Greenway routes.

On Thursday, July 10, there will be an open-house style meeting, where residents can review plans and share their thoughts on connecting the Roanoke River Greenway to new segments near the Blue Ridge Parkway. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Explore Park Visitor Center.

A survey to provide feedback on your preferred potential greenway routes will be available online until August 1.