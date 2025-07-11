Christiansburg police seek public assistance in larceny case at Southern Team Nissan

(Courtesy of the Christiansburg Police Department 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Courtesy of the Christiansburg Police Department 2025, All Rights Reserved.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in solving a larceny that occurred early on June 15, 2025, at Southern Team Nissan, located at 2130 North Franklin Street.

Authorities are looking for anyone who recognizes the individual or vehicle involved in the incident. Photos related to the case have been released by the police.

Recommended Videos

Courtesy of the Christiansburg Police Department 2025, All Rights Reserved. (Courtesy of the Christiansburg Police Department 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Officer E.G. McClanahan is the point of contact for anyone with information. He can be reached at (540) 382-3131, extension 5387. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (540) 382-4084.