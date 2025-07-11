WATCH: 101-year-old World War II Veteran Honored

GRETNA, Va. – A local 101-year-old World War II veteran was finally honored with service medals earlier today.

Gretna native Elmer “Cox” Cocke was recognized for the dedication and sacrifice he displayed during his time as a Merchant Mariner.

In 1945, while working aboard the Liberty Ship William Jackson Palmer, his ship struck a mine.

Cocke acted quickly, deploying lifeboats and bailing out water from sinking boats. Thanks to his actions, no lives were lost that day.

“We’re real proud of our dad,” said Gary Cocke, Elmer’s son. “I’m glad recognition was finally rendered to him... it should have been done back in ’45.”

Cocke received a number of awards, including the Merchant Mariners of World War II Congressional Gold Medal.