Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department extinguishes late-night vehicle fire in Appomattox Friday

APPOMATTOX CO, Va. – The Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department said Saturday that it had extinguished a car fire that started late Friday night.

According to the Department, crews responded to the vehicle fire at 10:23 p.m. at Five Forks Road/Prince Edward Highway. Engine 3 was en route at 10:29 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later to a fire showing from the front end of the vehicle. The scene was under control at 10:43 p.m.

Recommended Videos

It is unclear how the fire started at this time.